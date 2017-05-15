Police: Former school physical therapist arrested for taking nude pictures of daughter

PRINCETON, WV (BY: GREG JORDAN, BLUEFIELD DAILY TELEGRAPH) – A former physical therapist for Mercer County Schools is facing a felony sexual abuse charge after a pornographic photo of a 6-year-old child was found on his cellphone.

A case concerning Charles “Charlie” Dodson, 41, of Bluefield began March 23 when Sgt. M.D. Clemons with the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit received a complaint about a pornographic image of a female child that was allegedly seen on his cellphone, according to court records.

Clemons said in her report that she contacted one of the child’s relatives. This relative stated that she confronted Dodson, who told her that he photographed the child because she looked “cute” while sleeping.

