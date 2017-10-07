Police Chase Ends in Crash in Downtown Charleston

Advertisement



A police chase Saturday afternoon ended in a crash and then the suspect being shot by police in downtown Charleston.

Police said the suspect in Saturday morning’s Clay County murder of Jody Thomas was shot and killed after a police chase Saturday afternoon that ended in a crash on Washington Street East. Police said the suspect was Samuel Lanham, 25.

Lanham was heading at a high speed towards the Doo Wop on Kanawha Boulevard while running from Charleston police and Kanawha County deputies.

Metro 911 dispatchers said Lanham crashed head on into an oncoming vehicle and then into Charleston Capitol Hotel. Police said two people in the oncoming vehicle were injured. Dispatchers also said shots were exchanged after the crash.

Law enforcement is rerouting traffic in the area. We have a crew on scene.

