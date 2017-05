HINTON, W.Va. (AP) – State police say criminal charges will be pursued against nine students in a break-in at a southern West Virginia high school.

Sgt. D.M. McMillan tells local media that as much as $10,000 in property damage occurred at Summers County High School in Hinton last weekend.

McMillan says all nine students involved in the vandalism are seniors and over the age of 18. The Summers County Board of Education also could take disciplinary action against the students.

