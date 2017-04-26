WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Police arrest four women on prostitution charges in Huntington

Apr 26, 2017

HUNTINGTON, WV (BY: TREISA DAVIS, WCHS/WVAH) — Huntington police arrested four women on prostitution charges.

Marissa N. Sowards, 24, of Huntington and Kayla R. Carter, 27, of Milton and Melissa L. Napier, 36, of Kenova were charged with prostitution, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court. Samantha A. Starr, 26, of Huntington was charged with third-offense prostitution, the complaints said.

