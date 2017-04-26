Police arrest four women on prostitution charges in Huntington

Huntington police arrested four women on prostitution charges.

Marissa N. Sowards, 24, of Huntington and Kayla R. Carter, 27, of Milton and Melissa L. Napier, 36, of Kenova were charged with prostitution, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court. Samantha A. Starr, 26, of Huntington was charged with third-offense prostitution, the complaints said.

Police said the arrests happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Sixth Avenue, Madison Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

