Plan to Move West Virginia Civil War Monument Postponed

WHEELING– A plan to relocate a Civil War monument from Wheeling Park to a grassy area at West Virginia Independence Hall has been postponed.

The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register reports a monument committee met last week to discuss the relocation, which was announced last year.

Committee co-chair Margaret Brennan says the ground outside Independence Hall presents potential issues. The committee brought in a special geotech engineer to survey the land. Brennan says officials don’t want the 25-ton Civil War Soldiers and Sailors Monument to sink.

She says the project will take more time than estimated to ensure it’s done effectively. She says the relocation will eventually be put out for bid.

That, along with the ground issues, has added to the project’s cost.

Brennan says the committee needs to raise more money.

