Pittsnogle, 7 Others Selected for WVU Sports Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN — Former basketball standout Kevin Pittsnogle is among eight people selected for induction into the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame.

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons announced the class of 2017 on Sunday.

The 6-foot-11 Pittsnogle played at WVU from 2003 to 2006. He helped WVU to a pair of deep runs in the NCAA Tournament and averaged 19.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his senior season.

Others in the induction class are football wide receiver and kicker returner Willie Drewrey and center Dan Mozes, women’s soccer All-American Chrissie Abbott Bolan, basketball standout Eddie Becker, swimmer John Havlik, retired athletic trainer and coordinator of athletic medical services John Spiker, and the late baseball player and coach Charles Hickman.

Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sept. 16 in Morgantown.

