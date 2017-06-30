People with range of backgrounds make up Medical Cannabis Advisory Board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced, with state Bureau for Public Health Commissioner and State Health Officer Rahul Gupta serving as chairman.

A dozen others were also named to the board, including physicians, pharmacists, social worker, prosecutor, patient advocate and horticulturalist.

Gupta said in a news release that the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will be part of the process needed to ensure a comprehensive system to help people suffering from debilitating diseases such as cancer.

Gov. Jim Justice signed the medical marijuana measure into law on April 19. The law permits doctors to recommend marijuana be used for medicinal purposes and establishes a regulatory system. The law states that no patient or caregiver ID cards will be issued until July 2019.

