Pence Springs Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrants and Drugs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS- Chief J. Dowdy of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department reports that on Friday October 27, 2017, Ptlm T. Miller and S. Morris of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Main Street.

The passenger of that vehicle; James Broyles, 34 of Pence Springs, WV, had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest for an incident that occurred in White Sulphur Springs on September 26, 2017. Once Broyles was placed under arrest he stated to the officers there were drugs in the vehicle. Upon search 125g of Methamphetamine, with a street value over $18,000 was found, along with 21g of Heroin, $1,219 in cash, as well as a large amount of drug paraphernalia. Upon running a background it was found Broyles had an outstanding fugitive warrant out of Calvert County Maryland for a drug offense. Broyles was taken to Southern Regional Jail where he is currently being held pending arraignment before a Magistrate.

The arrest of Broyles continues an active investigation which is being led by Ptlm. Morris.

Chief Dowdy stated “My officers did a great job keeping the streets of White Sulphur Springs clean and putting a stop to the drug problem one step at a time”.

