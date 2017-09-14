PCB Test Positive In Minden

Advertisement



Residents in Minden, West Virginia say they are still waiting for an answer from the Environmental Protection Agency after they tested for PCB contaminated soil this past summer.

“They’re hoping that the lab releases this in a couple of weeks to the individual people in Minden,” said Suzy Jenkins a member of Headwater Defense.

Jenkins who grew up in Minden and also owns property there has said that the town has been filled with PCB’s for decades. According to Jenkins, some of the residents who live there now are suffering from cancer or have passed away from cancer. Jenkins and Minden residents believe that the cause of cancer is from PCB’s.

“The Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection(DEP) my contacts through both of them they do have the results as far as telling me that there are PCB’s. They have not told me whether there is enough there or what their going to do yet, we know it’s there,” Jenkins added.

According to a recent official lab report that was released by EPA, PCB’s are there. The recent study indicates that the Shaffer Equipment site does show a few spots with low levels of PCB’s. However, according to EPA official Roy Seneca, the numbers are below levels for EPA to clean up the area. As well as stating that these lab results show the levels of PCB’s not being a risk to human health.

Minden residents who declined to go on camera say they are still going to continue to fight for a cleaner and safer environment.

“It has been a long wait and it is really tough in Minden with the sewer coming down on them. Also being annex when no one wanted to and Bill just shoving more crap down there, you know it’s been really hard to deal with,” said Jenkins.

