Patrick Rafter to Play in Tennis Showcase

WOAY – The Greenbrier Resort has announced former world number one Patrick Rafter will take part in the 2017 Tennis Showcase. Rafter will play Andy Roddick in an exhibition match on Saturday, June 3rd.

The Australian won back-to-back US Open singles titles in 1997 and 1998, the only Australian to do so in the Open era. He is also a doubles Grand Slam champion, winning the 1999 Australian Open with Jonas Bjorkman. Rafter was a two-time Wimbledon singles finalist in 2000 & 2001.

The showcase will also include a tennis clinic hosted by Roddick on Sunday, June 4th. The 2003 US Open champion took part in an exhibition with Pete Sampras at the resort last year.

