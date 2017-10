Advertisement



MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) — Mountaineer mascot and Greenbrier Co. native Troy Clemons was arrested early this morning for DUI, according to court records.

He allegedly blew a .126 after being pulled over for going 15 miles over the speed limit, according to the criminal complaint. The legal driving limit is .08.

Clemons was released on his recognizance.

No word yet if he’ll get to participate in Saturday’s game, which you can watch on WOAY at noon.

Related

Comments

comments