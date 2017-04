WOOD CO., WV (BY: GIUSEPPE SABELLA, THE CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — Wood County authorities arrested a Parkersburg man for first-degree murder after he allegedly sold a woman fentanyl and caused a deadly overdose.

Christopher Murvine, 27, is the second person jailed in the last week on murder charges in connection with an overdose.

Murvine sold $30 worth of a substance to Hannah Hescht, 23, in Parkersburg after they met outside a Foodland on Plum Street, according to a news release.

