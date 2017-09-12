Beckley “Parade of Lights” honors fallen victims of 9/11

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Each year, the “Parade of Lights” begins with a procession of silent emergency vehicles to honor the fallen victims of the September 11th bombings.

“Well, it’s to honor those who were fallen, whether it be 343 firefighters, the 29 police officers, the port authority workers and nearly 3,000 citizens that lost their lives,” said Kevin Price, Fire Coordinator and Director of the Raleigh County Fire Levy.

Even though the parade took place in the evening , the skies were bright with the reflection of the emergency vehicle lights. Hundreds of supporters lined the route, proudly holding American flags and cheering as the procession of emergency vehicles drove past them in silence.

Diana Dowell, a resident of Daniels County, showed her support by coming out to the parade, “To support 9/11 and everything that happened to those that were killed.”

What started as mostly a Raleigh County memorial tribute has grown to be one of the largest 9/11 memorial tributes in Southern West Virginia.

This year’s event marked the 16th anniversary of the September 11th tragedies. Another year has passed, but the Beckley community and the emergency responders are determined to “Never Forget.”

Related

Comments

comments