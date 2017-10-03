Panera Bread Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Advertisement



WEST VIRGINIA– October 2017 – Panera Bread is joining the fight against breast cancer by baking its signature Pink Ribbon Bagels®.

This October, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each Pink Ribbon Bagel® sold in the twelve participating West Virginia area Panera Bread bakery-cafes will be donated to West Virginia Breast Health Initiative.

“We are excited to partner with Panera Bread to raise funds and awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness month,” said Donna DeHart, Executive Director West Virginia Breast Health Initiative. “The deliciously popular Pink Ribbon Bagels are always a big hit. Money raised from the October campaign will be used to provide uninsured and under-insured West Virginians with breast cancer awareness, education, and screenings.”

Shaped in the form of the iconic pink ribbon, Pink Ribbon Bagels feature cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey, and brown sugar. They are baked fresh early each morning by Panera’s bakers at each bakery-cafe.

In addition to the Pink Ribbon Bagel sales, Panera Bread is also supporting West Virginia Breast Health Initiative through donation collection canisters placed at the registers of the participating West Virginia area bakery-cafes through the month of October.

About West Virginia Breast Health Initiative

The West Virginia Breast Health Initiative is a new organization with an ongoing mission to increase breast cancer awareness and prevention throughout West Virginia. For more information, visit https://www.wvbhi.org.

