Owner finds 2 from Mt. Hope driving stolen car; Tails them until cops arrive

Advertisement



MT. HOPE, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – On Wednesday September 6, 2017 the Fayette County 911 Center issued a BOLO (Be On Look Out) for a potential stolen vehicle reported in neighboring Raleigh County.

On the following night of Thursday September 7th, the victim/owner of the stolen vehicle had spotted it in Mount Hope. The owner then called 911 and advised that they were behind the vehicle as it traveled around the city of Mount Hope.

The Fayette County 911 Center then advised Mount Hope officer Corporal L.E. Garretson of the situation. Garretson was immediately able to locate the stolen vehicle and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued through town. The vehicle turned down a dead end driveway, at which time the male and female occupants fled from the vehicle into wooded areas in opposite directions.

Deputies of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Oak Hill Police Department responded to assist and set up a perimeter. Sergeant T.N. Mooney (K-9) of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene with his K-9 “Arras”. The K-9 team was able to track the male from the driver’s seat of the vehicle to where he was hidden in the woods, and were also able to track the female from the passenger seat to her hidden location also in the woods. Brandon L. Clark (age 21 of Mount Hope) was charged with; Fleeing-Vehicle, Fleeing-On Foot, Obstructing an Officer, Reckless Driving, No Operator’s License and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He has been remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $3,500.00 bond. Ember L. Rice (age 24 of Mount Hope) was charged with Fleeing on Foot and Obstructing an Officer. She was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $1,000.00 bond. “This is another example of the value of our dedicated K-9 Teams in Fayette County, and the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies working together” said Sheriff Fridley, “It’s not easy to hide from that nose and a experienced handler.” Anyone with information regarding this incident or any others should contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP

Related

Comments

comments