Over 50 dogs have been rescued from woman’s property

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Over 50 dogs have been rescued from a woman’s property in West Virginia.

Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Director of Development, Jessie Shafer, told news outlets that a search revealed at least 56 dogs were on the property Monday. Humane officers visited the property after hearing from a concerned resident.

The property owner, a woman in her 80s, kept dozens of dogs chained to the inside of a crumbling barn. Shafer’s team called the conditions “clear-cut neglect.”

Shafer says the owner signed over 49 dogs to the humane association. No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon. The dogs were taken to Charleston for veterinary care.

