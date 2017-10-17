Advertisement



The Orionid Meteor Shower will peak this Saturday night and into the early Sunday morning hours.

Look to the eastern sky and find the Constellation Orion around midnight. This is where you may see debris from Halley’s Comet streaking across the sky.

We have a couple suggestions for viewing the shooting stars.

1) Swap light-polluted cities for dark country skies. A general rule of thumb is to travel around 40 miles from any major cities.

2) Put your smartphone down. The white light from the screen of your smartphone can destroy your night vision which will take 20 minutes of darkness to restore.

3) Take a lawn chair or something comfortable to lay on the ground to make the viewing easier on your neck.

4) The last suggestion is to get outside and use this time to re-connect with family, friends, and mother nature.

