Oral surgeons giving one lucky West Virginian a new $50,000 smile

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – According to a Bloomberg study that analyzed states whose citizens had the best oral health, West Virginia was ranked almost last at 48th out of the 50 states. In response to these findings, oral surgeons Dr. Jack Krajekian, Dr. John Brock, Dr. Robert Hunsaker, Dr. James Henderson, Dr. Kenneth Klamut, and Dr. Martin Salgueiro will give a deserving West Virginian a second chance to reclaim their life. The final recipient of the Second Chance program will receive a permanent set of new teeth for free through full-arch restoration, a procedure typically costing upwards of $50,000. After the surgery is completed, the recipient will have a brand-new smile that will replace their old, decaying teeth.

The Second Chance program is aimed to drastically improve the health and overall well-being of a local resident who suffers from terrible oral health. The ideal applicant is low income, cannot afford the surgery on their own, and has an incredible story to why they have such poor oral health. Not only will a new smile change the candidate’s physical health, but their emotional health as well. Those with poor oral health are embarrassed about their appearance and how they are perceived by others. They feel uncomfortable going out in public due to their negative self-image. The Second Chance program really will change the recipient’s perspective of life, making them feel finally in control of their own life.

“A broken smile can affect all aspects of a person’s life,” said Dr. Krajekian. “They lack confidence, which can lead to issues getting in shape, pursuing their dream job, or even being a better parent to their children. This program will be life-changing for the recipient.”

Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery will be reaching out to local businesses such as gyms, clothing stores, hair salons, and employment agencies in the surrounding area to donate their good and services to further transform the recipient’s life. Businesses can donate by going to the practice’s website at https://www.mtstateoms.com/donate.

“I feel it’s up to our community to band together and give back to those less fortunate,” Dr. Brock said. “If other businesses use their resources to help people who are suffering, then this community will thrive. I’m proud to use my skill-set to help someone in need with the Second Chance program.”

The application period for the Second Chance program opened October 3, 2017, and will run until November 3, 2017. Residents who are interested can apply online at Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery’s website at https://www.mtstateoms.com/secondchance. The practice will also be posting updates to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mtstateoms/.

About Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery:

Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery prioritizes the safety, comfort, and care of every patient. Board-certified oral surgeons Drs. Jack Krajekian, John Brock, Robert Hunsaker, James Henderson, Kenneth Klamut, and Martin Salgueiro practice the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with years of experience. For patients’ convenience, the practice has office locations in Charleston, Hurricane (Teays Valley), Huntington, Parkersburg, and Beckley, WV. All locations are outfitted with state-of-the-art surgical and diagnostic tools to ensure you receive the best possible care.

