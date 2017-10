Open Heart Fundraiser November 3 Planned In Bluefield

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD- Open Heart Ministries of Bluefield, W.Va., will serve homemade Chicken Alfredo dinners as a fundraiser Friday, November 3, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its West Virginian Manor location, 415 Federal Street, downtown Bluefield, W.Va.

Proceeds are dedicated to Open Heart Ministries’ homeless havens which have served more than 500 people since 2009.

Dinners include chicken-and-Alfredo sauce on a bed of fettuccine, toasted garlic bread, dessert, and soda. An $8 donation is requested. Orders can be made at (304) 323-2551. Local delivery is available.

Related

Comments

comments