One Tank Trip: Mountain Music Festival

Known as one of the biggest events of the year in West Virginia, the fourth annual Mountain Music Festival at ACE Adventure is preparing for its largest crowd yet.

Chris Colin, the Special Events Coordinator at ACE, told us,

“We’re expecting about 2,500 people this year. We’ve got camping for everybody, so you can come out and spend the whole weekend with us, or you can come out and spend one night with us.”

More than 25 bands will perform on ACE’s stages, and this three-day festival invites thousands of visitors to hear amazing live music, see live art, and enjoy everything else ACE Adventure has to offer here in Southern West Virginia.

“It’s about a lot more than the music. We have adventures down here at ACE Adventure Resort. Some of the bands will be on the river white-water rafting with their fans. There’s going to be some bands out there ziplining this weekend. Of course, the water park is going to be in full spring. There’s not too many music festivals with a water park and a stage right next to it with your favorite band playing”

The festival will be going on this whole weekend starting Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m. through the early morning hours of Sunday, June 4.

You still have time to get your tickets for this weekend’s once in a lifetime experience of a music festival. And the best part is… It’s all doable on just one tank of gas.

To find out more or buy tickets, visit mountainmusicfestivalwv.com

