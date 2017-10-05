WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
One Person Dead on I-77 Crash This Morning

Tyler Barker Oct 05, 2017, 09:54 am

RALEIGH COUNTY— Dispatchers confirm to WOAY that a one person has died after her vehicle rolled over on I-77.

At 7:25am this morning, dispatchers responded to the scene where a Jeep traveling southbound on I-77, crossed the median, the vehicle then rolled into the north bound lane at mile marker 24, and ejected the person.

Dispatchers say it was a 24 year old female that died and she was the only occupant.

State Police, Raleigh County EMS and Fire, along with Courtsey Patrol responded.

Tyler Barker

