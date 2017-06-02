The state is now one month away from a West Virginia government shutdown as Governor Jim Justice and legislative leaders try to find some common ground to balance the budget.

While the legislature has been on recess for the past few days, Justice has been talking with senators and delegates – from both sides of the aisle – about yet another plan that would fill West Virginia’s budget hole, and could possibly jump-start the economy with thousands of highway construction jobs.

In the numbers from the governor’s latest proposal, Justice wants to raise the consumer sales tax to 6.35 percent, and do away with several business exemptions including contracting services, telecommunications, digital sales, and electronic data processing.

Doing those two things would raise about $280 million, more than enough to cover the estimated quarter-billion-dollar deficit.

