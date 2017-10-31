One Arrested, Another Wanted In Fayette County Robbery

Advertisement



VICTOR– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery in the Hopewell area in Victor, WV. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this ongoing investigation:

At approximately 6:05 pm on Sunday, October 29, 2017, notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of a brandishing that had just occurred in the area of 503 Hopewell Road in Victor, WV. Upon arrival at the scene Deputies found that the victim, age 45, had been held at gunpoint by a subject in his driveway, who was demanding drugs. A man who was accompanying the subject searched the victim for a weapon. After failing to obtain anything from the victim, the suspects then fled the area.

Deputies were able to identify the armed subject as Brian Stephen Willis, age 29 of Victor. Willis was arrested yesterday (October 30th) in the Ansted area without incident. Willis was charged with one felony count of Attempted Robbery and one count of Brandishing a Deadly Weapon. Willis posted a $50,000.00 bond today in Magistrate Court. The other subject involved in this incident has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time, as the investigation continues. Anyone having any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867. You may also submit a thru our Department Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” This incident remains under investigation by Deputy Sheriff M.A. Sifers.

