    On JFK documents, Trump squeezed over disclosure

    Scott Pickey Oct 25, 2017, 17:05 pm

    WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is caught in a push-pull on new details of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. He’s jammed between students of the killing who want every scrap of information and intelligence agencies that are said to be counseling restraint.

    The test for Trump, who’s trafficked in conspiracy theories himself, comes Thursday. That’s when thousands of still-secret files are required by law to be released to the public.

    The same 1992 law allows the president to withhold some of those details on national security grounds. Historians say the CIA and perhaps other intelligence agencies are urging the president to keep some of the material a secret.

    Even those who want maximum disclosure, however, expect no big revelations.

