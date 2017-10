Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY; PHIL KABLER, CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – One of the largest trees on the West Virginia Capitol grounds will be coming down, after the Capitol Building Commission approved its removal Wednesday.

Greg Melton, director of the state’s General Services Division, said the tree is alive but diseased with root rot that puts it at risk of falling.

“The tree is not dead yet, but is in danger of a ‘no notice’ fall,” Melton told commissioners.

The tree is next to a heavily traveled walkway leading to the Capitol’s West Wing public entrance, and is located roughly midway between the northernmost section of the West Wing and the Culture Center.

