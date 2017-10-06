Oktoberfest Being Held at Pipestem Tomorrow!

Advertisement



Beer, music, weddings and fun are all taking place tomorrow at the Pipestem Spa and Event Center for West Virginia’s own Oktoberfest!

The Oktoberfest is taking place tomorrow in Pipestem, and will have beer, food, weddings and live music. The ticket is $28 per person, and can be purchased at the gate. It allows access to the event and unlimited beer.

“This is our second Oktoberfest. We have 60 different beers we have food vendors and food trucks. We have flown our food in from Germany, so we have the same exact food they sell at the Barbarian Oktoberfest. We have free tattoos all day long, and we’ll also have live music all day,” said Anna Ferraraccino, CEO of Pipestem Spa.

The festival is a great way to experience German culture with family and friends. The festival begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

