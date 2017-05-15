Ohio police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH (MOLLY REED, WKBN-TV) – An East Liverpool, Ohio Police officer, while responding to a drug-involved call Friday night, accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed.

Friday around 8:50 p.m., East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green responded to a traffic stop at the bottom of Lisbon Street at West 8th Street.

According to a police report, East Liverpool police had blocked in a blue Monte Carlo after watching the driver — 25-year-old Justin Buckle — perform what they believed was a drug transaction.

“We think they were trying to flee, but they were blocked in,” said East Liverpool Captain Patrick Wright. “Once they got blocked in, they tried to dispose of the evidence in the vehicle … There was white powder on the seat, on the floor, on the guys’ shoes and on his clothing.”

