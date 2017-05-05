UPDATED – Officials: 2 dead in cargo plane crash at Yeager Airport in Charleston, Airport closed until Saturday

Yeager Airport Director Terry Sayre said the airport will be closed at least until Saturday following a double fatal crash. Sayre said the National Transportation Safety Board will be at the airport Saturday morning and a determination will be made after that time about the airport’s status. Airport managers have notified various gates at Yeager and the owners of aircraft to stop booking flights for now. The airport’s closure follows a crash about 7 a.m. Friday of a 360 Shorts airplane owned by Air Cargo Carriers, a contractor for UPS. The pilot and co-pilot, both from West Virginia, were killed in the crash. Both had Yeager Airport badges and were familiar with the airport and visited it frequently. “It appears it hit the runway and then the wing sheared off, and it ended up over the hill at the airport,” Sayre said. Sayre said it appears there are a few gouges in the runway and that the plane “landed a little awkwardly and caused some damage.” Crash debris spread out about 1,000 feet. The airport director said the plane apparently landed sideways instead of level when it crashed. Sayre said the winds were calm at the time of the crash, and there was about 10 miles of visibility. There was no communication with the tower of the pilots encountering any problems. Sayre said the bodies have been recovered and transported to the medical examiner’s office. He said the pilot and co-pilot killed in the crash were based locally, and officials would wait until their families have been notified before releasing the names. Meanwhile, Sayre said there was a diesel fuel leak from the plane that is being contained. He said the water company and environmental officials have been notified as a precaution. Yeager Airport Director Terry Sayre said airport officials are waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration to examine the debris on the runway where a double fatal crash occurred so officials can make repairs and have the airport open in the next couple of hours.

Last year, a flight instructor and student died in a small Cessna at the airport, Plante said.

Kanawha County officials have declared a countywide state of emergency.

Officials reported initially there was heavy entrapment in the crash. The aircraft struck the runway very hard. A wing is detached and near the runway. The aircraft is 150 feet over the hill.

Airport Road in Charleston is open to emergency officials, but it is still closed to the public. Metro 911 said Barlow and Keystone drives are closed.

The aircraft left Louisville, Kentucky at 5:41 a.m. Friday, according to FlightAware.com. Mike White, a corporate pilot who has been flying in and out of Yeager for 40 years, said the plane was making a landing on runway 23 when the crash happened.

Charleston airport officials have proposed spending $290 million to rebuild and extend the runway after a landslide in 2015 took out a church and an unoccupied house. The proposal calls for lengthening the runway from about 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet.

