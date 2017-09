Advertisement



RALEIGH COUNTY– One person is dead after a fatal car accident in Raleigh County this evening.

According to the Register Herald, one person died and two more were transported to the hospital after the two car accident on WV 3 near Lake Stephens.

One victim was transported to Raleigh General Hospital while the other was air-lifted to Charleston Area Medical Center.

The accident happened around 5:30 pm and shut down the road for several hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

