OD Victim Saved by State Police

WELCH– A local man is alive today because of training received by state police officers.

On September 22nd 2017 at 1611 hours McDowell County E911 received a call of an unresponsive male in a vehicle in the drive through of the Wendy’s Restaurant located in Welch, West Virginia. Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene.

Trooper M.D. Brooks of the Welch Detachment was on a traffic stop in the area at the time of the incident and was flagged down by Wendy’s employees. Trooper Brooks immediately responded to the scene, assessed the unresponsive male’s condition and began CPR, initiating chest compressions.

Trooper Brooks was soon assisted at the scene by Trooper J.C. Woods and DNR Officer K. Little. Trooper Brooks continued with chest compressions until relieved by Trooper Woods. At 1617 hours Trooper Brooks advised E911 that the victim had regained a pulse.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and transported the victim to Welch Community Hospital for medical treatment. At this point the victim had become alert. The victim was then admitted into the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

