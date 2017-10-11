WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Obama to campaign in Virginia governor’s race

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 11, 2017, 17:45 pm

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Former President Barack Obama is set to return to the campaign trail for the first time since he left office with a rally to help Democrat Ralph Northam in Virginia’s closely watched race for governor.

The Northam campaign announced Wednesday that the lieutenant governor and Obama will appear together at an event in Richmond on Oct. 19.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new governors this year and the swing state’s contest is viewed as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Trump recently endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie in a tweet, but has otherwise not been directly involved in the race. Vice President Mike Pence is set to campaign with Gillespie on Saturday, while Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden, will campaign with Northam the same day.

