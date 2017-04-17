Oak Hill’s Newest Coffee Shop

Oak Hill has a new artisan coffee shop. Residents of Oak Hill are pleased to see new businesses opening up. Local family farm Hope Springs Alpacas opened this small shop a couple of weeks ago. They serve specialty coffee, fresh baked goods and make panini sandwiches, salads, and soups. They even sell their alpaca goods in the shop.

Daniel Harding, Business Co-Owner says, “We opened up our little coffee shop here, we roast our own coffee beans. We sell coffee, we have a small soup, salad, and sandwich menu. Also we focus on our alpaca goods and other local artist’s products.”

Costumers are very pleased with the exceptional service and calming atmosphere. You can even sit by the window and enjoy a morning cup of coffee with a pastry to go with it. They even have fresh apple cake for breakfast. They open at 8am every morning except on Sunday when they are closed. So come check out Oak Hill’s newest eatery.

-Frank Notarbartolo

