Oak Hill Man Sentenced in Death of Infant Son

Rachel AyersBy Sep 28, 2017, 21:34 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY– An Oak Hill man has been sentenced in the death of his infant son.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on September 25, 2017, Michael T. Warrick was sentenced to thirty-five (35) years in prison. In July, he was found guilty after a two-day jury trial of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse.

The jury convicted Michael T. Warrick of the death the 3 month old infant victim who died of shaken baby syndrome. He will serve a minimum of ten (10) years before he is eligible for parole.

