Oak Hill man found guilty of child neglect; holding child while drunk and fighting

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II, announces that on May 5, 2017, James D. Lane of Oak Hill, was convicted following a one-day trial of felony gross child neglect creating a risk of injury, and the misdemeanor crimes of battery on a police officer and obstructing an officer.

The evidence at trial showed that on August 12, 2016, law enforcement was called to Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing after Lane was holding his one-year old child while intoxicated and trying to fight others. He also dangled the child over a deck railing. He resisted arrest and struck Deputy Ethan Shrewsbury multiple times during the incident.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Lanes faces one (1) to five (5) years for the child neglect, and up to one year on each misdemeanor.

This crime was investigated by members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

