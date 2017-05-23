WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Oak Hill man charged with computer fraud; Bought t-shirts and jerseys for local AAU basketball team

Scott Pickey May 23, 2017, 02:14 am

FAYETTE CO., WV (WOAY-TV) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Oak Hill man for stealing personal information from an employee at a local business.

Investigators say Calvin Swafford entered the business without permission and stole the account and routing numbers off of a cancelled check.

They say he then ordered 80+ t-shirts for the players, parents and fans of the local AAU basketball team, the West Virginia Select Titans.

He also ordered the team jerseys and shorts – racking up almost $1,500 in merchandise.

He’s charged with three counts of computer fraud.

Swafford was booked into the southern regional jail with a bond of $25,000.

