Oak Hill Kroger has new co-manager

OAK HILL, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Kroger veteran John Greenwald has been named co-manager of the Oak Hill Kroger. He is a native of Shady Spring near Beckley.

Greenwald joined Kroger in 2000 while attending Concord University. After completing Kroger’s management training program, he held management positions in stores in Beaver, Beckley, Princeton and the Roanoke Valley. Greenwald also has worked in the Customer Communications Department in Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division in Roanoke.

“I am excited to return to my home area,” said Greenwald. “Growing up here carries fond memories and gives us an understanding of the culture of the region.

“The Oak Hill store is heavily involved in supporting the community and oriented to strong customer service under the leadership of our manager, Matt Diederich,” said Greenwald. Diederich was named manager of the store in 2015.

“Our base of customers is excellent, and I am enjoying getting to know them and serving our community,” added Greenwald.

Kroger has been serving Oak Hill since the early l940s. The store has approximately 100 associates.

