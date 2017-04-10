Oak Hill Kroger gets new pharmacist

OAK HILL, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Macy Gregory, a graduate of the School of Pharmacy of West Virginia University, has joined the Pharmacy staff at the Oak Hill Kroger.

A native of Sutton, Gregory joined Kroger in Morgantown as an intern while a student in the School of Pharmacy and became full time associate when she graduated in 2015.

“Our customers and the associates at the Oak Hill Kroger are making me feel at home,” said Gregory. “This is a wonderful store, and the pharmacy is top-notch.”

Gregory is certified by the American Pharmacist Association in three areas: Medication Therapy Management, immunizations and diabetes care. “I really enjoy counseling patients one-on-one to ensure they are taking their medications properly,” she said.

“Macy is a great addition to our staff,” said Rob Rosiek, chief pharmacist. “She is friendly, strongly oriented to customer service and very knowledgeable on the latest options in drug therapy.”

Gregory replaces Kathy Hume, who retired after more than 20 years of service. “I am very appreciative of her years of service and wish her the best in retirement,” said Rosiek.

The Oak Hill Kroger pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 to 7 on Saturday, and from 10 to 6 Sunday.

