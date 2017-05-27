WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News Oak Hill Hosts “Summer Movie Nights On Main Street”
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Oak Hill Hosts “Summer Movie Nights On Main Street”

Rebecca FernandezBy May 27, 2017, 15:44 pm

16
0

Destination Downtown Oak Hill, in partnership with the city of Oak Hill, present “Summer Movie Nights On Main Street”.
All movies are free of charge. The City of Oak Hill provides a generous amount of free popcorn and vendors are available for a variety of purchases.

All movies begin at dusk. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to find space as the outdoor amphitheater is festival style seating. Blankets and folding chairs are encouraged.

2017 Summer Movie Dates in Oak Hill

May 20th BFG – Big Friendly Giant
May 27th Finding Dory
June 3rd Beauty and the Beast (1990)
June 10th Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
June 17th Space Jam
June 24th Alice in Wonderland (2010)
July 1st National Treasure (2004)
July 8th Captain America- The First Avenger
July 15th SING
July 22nd Secret Life of Pets
July 29th Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Aug 5th Inside Out
Aug 12th Moana
Aug 19th Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl
August 26th Lego Batman
September 9th Remember the Titans

Comments

comments

Previous PostWVU Delays Possible Tuition Increase Amid State Budget Limbo
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter and Weekend Anchor in February, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives