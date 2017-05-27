Oak Hill Hosts “Summer Movie Nights On Main Street”

Destination Downtown Oak Hill, in partnership with the city of Oak Hill, present “Summer Movie Nights On Main Street”.

All movies are free of charge. The City of Oak Hill provides a generous amount of free popcorn and vendors are available for a variety of purchases.

All movies begin at dusk. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to find space as the outdoor amphitheater is festival style seating. Blankets and folding chairs are encouraged.

2017 Summer Movie Dates in Oak Hill

May 20th BFG – Big Friendly Giant

May 27th Finding Dory

June 3rd Beauty and the Beast (1990)

June 10th Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

June 17th Space Jam

June 24th Alice in Wonderland (2010)

July 1st National Treasure (2004)

July 8th Captain America- The First Avenger

July 15th SING

July 22nd Secret Life of Pets

July 29th Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Aug 5th Inside Out

Aug 12th Moana

Aug 19th Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl

August 26th Lego Batman

September 9th Remember the Titans

