Oak Hill grocer introduces weekly produce service

OAK HILL, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – In its second summer in the historic White Oak depot at Oak Hill, W.Va., The Depot Produce & More is increasing its variety of fresh produce and introducing a weekly service through which customers may pre-order produce for pick-up or delivery.

Grocer Joyce Brenemen, who reopened the store May 1, said she and her husband, John Breneman, discovered in their first season in the landmark that produce was far the biggest seller in a market that extends into adjacent counties.

The store is already enlisting customers in the program, which will provide fruit-and-veggie lovers a regular source for freshly harvested produce.

“Our No. 1 seller by far has been fresh produce,” said Brenemen, “And we spend much of our time outside the store searching field-grown, chemical-free produce, which is the only kind we’ll carry.”

In addition to carefully selecting locally grown produce, Breneman she and her employees regularly travel to markets outside the area for quality produce they can’t find locally.

As well as ever-popular tomatoes and half-runner green beans, the store this season will carry corn, greens, squash, onions, apples, peaches, cabbage, dry beans, broccoli, bananas, cucumbers, hot peppers, green peppers, cauliflower, and new, baking, and mashing potatoes.

Brenemen said the store will no longer carry many of its Amish-made and gluten-free products and concentrate on produce. It will, however, continue to carry bee and honey products.

The Depot Produce & More is located off Virginia Street along the White Oak Rail-Trail. New seasonal hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-through-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information on the store and its new produce service, call 304-719-0886 or visit them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Depot-Produce-and-More-1625819284350678/)

