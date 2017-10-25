Oak Hill Gearing Up For Pumpkin Festival On Saturday

Advertisement



OAK HILL- One local community is gearing up for its annual pumpkin festival that will take place this weekend.

The Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill invites you and your children to the 4th annual Halloween festival and 2nd annual pumpkin carving. The event takes place on Saturday, October 28, at 7pm. Local businesses and organizations will have booths set up along Main St. where they will give out candy. The event will begin with the lighting of the Lewis Pumpkin House at dark, followed by trick-or-treating and a Halloween movie at 8 at the Amphitheater. Wicked witches will be selling homemade goodies and refreshments for you to enjoy. Kids and adults are also encouraged to wear a Halloween costume.

“This is a great event for kids, especially less fortunate kids, that may not be able to go out trick or treating with family. It provides a safe environment for the kids to be at. You don’t have to go door to door, you’re just right here locally, in a well-lit area.” said Kathleen Lively, Event Organizer

Children are encouraged to bring a carved jack-o-lantern to the Lewis House, on Saturday morning from 9am to noon.

