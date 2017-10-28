Oak Hill Annual Halloween Festival Rescheduled for Monday, October 30th

Advertisement



Due to power outage and rain, the Oak Hill Annual Halloween Festival has been rescheduled for Monday, October 30th at 7 p.m.!

Drop off your carved Jack O Lanterns at The Lewis Pumpkin House, beside the Amphitheater, between 9 a.m. -12 p.m on Monday. Please keep the top of the pumpkin in tact, and cut a hole in the bottom when removing seeds. Plus, be sure to write your name in permanent marker on the back of the pumpkin. There will be prizes for the best pumpkins!

The lighting of the Lewis Pumpkin House will be at dark, Trick or Treating will start at 7 p.m., and Hotel Transylvania will begin at 8 p.m.

This year a portion of Main Street and Kelly Avenue will be closed to traffic. There will be designated entrance and exit lines to the candy booths.

Here is a diagram, provided by the City of Oak Hill, of how the candy booth lines are setup. You’re more than welcome to visit both lines. However, when you finish one line you must get at the end of the next candy booth line. There will be a large amount of businesses and organizations handing out FREE candy!

