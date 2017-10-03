NYT: Las Vegas gunman’s rifle had ‘bump stock’ to make it rapid-fire weapon

Advertisement



LAS VEGAS (THE NEW YORK TIMES) — At least one of the rifles the gunman in the Las Vegas mass shooting had in his hotel suite was outfitted with a “bump stock,” a device that would enable it to fire hundreds of rounds per minute, a law enforcement official said.

The authorities on Tuesday continued looking for a motive in one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States, scouring the personal and financial history of the gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64. The same law enforcement official said Mr. Paddock wired thousands of dollars to the Philippines and the F.B.I. was scrutinizing the transaction.

Survivors had described the scene of carnage in vivid detail: Thousands of people screaming and running for cover at an outdoor music festival as victims fell around them on Sunday. At least 59 people were left dead and about 500 others were injured.

