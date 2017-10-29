FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
No Scare Trick Or Treat Festival At Glade Springs
By Daniella HankeyOct 29, 2017, 11:20 am
0
Families of all ages can attend the No Scare Trick or Treat event today from 3-6 p.m. located inside The Resort at Glade Springs Conference Center in Daniels WV.
The No Scare Trick or Treat will feature a jump house, characters, candy and carnival games! Children are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costume and bring a bag to collect treats on the trail.
Tickets can be purchased on-site for $5 per person ages 3-99. Children ages 2 and under are free. This event is sponsored by Foley Orthodontics and is a great safe way to celebrate Halloween!
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
