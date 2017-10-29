No Scare Trick Or Treat Festival At Glade Springs

Advertisement



Families of all ages can attend the No Scare Trick or Treat event today from 3-6 p.m. located inside The Resort at Glade Springs Conference Center in Daniels WV.

The No Scare Trick or Treat will feature a jump house, characters, candy and carnival games! Children are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costume and bring a bag to collect treats on the trail.

Tickets can be purchased on-site for $5 per person ages 3-99. Children ages 2 and under are free. This event is sponsored by Foley Orthodontics and is a great safe way to celebrate Halloween!

