Nitro cop who pulled gun in video posted on social media fired

Nitro’s police chief said he has fired a police captain arrested on a misdemeanor brandishing charge after a video surfaced on social media that shows him with a gun in his hand and involved in an argument with several people.

Police Chief Bobby Eggleton said Tuesday that he fired Capt. Richard Foster. He called him a valued officer, but had to make a hard decision in the best interest of the department and the city. Foster has until Friday to start a civil service appeal.

On July 14, Foster, a resident of South Charleston, turned himself in after a brandishing warrant was obtained, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Eggleton said then that Foster has been relieved of his weapons, vehicle and police identification and had been placed on administrative leave.

A video accompanying this story showing the incident was shot by a viewer. In the video, the officer appears to be upset about something he said someone said to his mother.

The news release from the sheriff’s office said a 911 call was made July 13 about an incident on Berry Hills Drive near South Charleston. Several people were arguing about a mobile home that was being placed on a lot near the road. One person was reported to have a gun. Deputies said the person who held the gun was Foster.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they separated the arguing parties and attempted to interview those present who witnessed the altercation. One person made a cell phone video of part of the argument. That person and the two men arguing with Foster did not give statements to the deputies before leaving the scene. They left as it was explained by deputies a misdemeanor offense like brandishing requires them to get a warrant before making an arrest.

