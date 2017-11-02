Nicholas County Announces Tax Department Land Sale

Advertisement



NICHOLAS COUNTY— The Nicholas County Tax Department’s Land Sale will be on Friday, November 17th, 2017 @ 9:00am located at the Day Reporting Center next to the Courthouse. This is for the properties with delinquent 2016 taxes.

Payment must be in our office by 4pm on Thursday November 16th, 2017. That includes mail payments. We do NOT accept postmarks. We do not accept personal checks on delinquent taxes. The sooner delinquent taxes are paid, the more you can save. There will be interest added for November.

We can’t stress enough, on the importance of your tax statements having a correct mailing address. Again, please contact the Assessor’s Office 304-872-7800 and speak to the real estate office. If you haven’t received your tax statement for 2017, that may be a sign your address is incorrect.

The Tax Department’s hours are 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM daily.

Sheriff William F. Nunley

