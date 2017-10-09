Nicholas Co. man charged with attempted murder trying to run over trooper with tractor

Advertisement



NICHOLAS CO., WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County man was pulled over Saturday for reckless driving.

State Trooper E.G. Beard reported that Ralph Barnett was pulling a 55-foot mobile home with a pick-up. After stopping him, Trooper Beard says Barnett’s registration sticker also looked like it had been altered and he had no proof of insurance.

While all this was going on, a small group had gathered at the scene and according to Trooper Beard, Barnett and the men in the group got belligerent and aggressive. Two deputies from the Nicholas Co. Sheriff’s Department arrived to back-up Trooper Beard.

When the tow truck got there to tow away Barnett’s truck and the trailer, Trooper Beard says Barnett hopped up on a nearby tractor, and tried to run over him.

They eventually got Barnett off the tractor and arrested him. He’s charged with attempted murder and obstructing. He’s in the Southern Regional Jail with a $51,500 bond.

Cody Hiner, Timothy Barnett and Charles White were also arrested.

