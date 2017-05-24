New River Gorge offering free water safety instruction

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) – Water safety instruction will be given this weekend at New River Gorge National River.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are offering their annual safety program on Saturday and Sunday. Water safety activities are free and offer the chance for anyone to learn how to be safe during recreational activities around water.

Instruction will be given on proper fitting and use of a personal flotation device or life jacket, as well as tips to stay safe while boating on rivers and lakes.

Summer hours for the four visitor centers also begin this weekend.

For water safety event schedule, visit http://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/water-safety-weekend.htm .

