    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News New River CTC offers class to help aspiring writers
    Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    New River CTC offers class to help aspiring writers

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 23, 2017, 19:59 pm

    10
    0
    Advertisement

    SUMMERSVILLE- New River Community and Technical College is offering a “My Life in Words and Pictures” class taught by Mark Romano on Monday, November 6 and Thursday, November 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Nicholas County Campus, Summersville.

    Romano will examine the work of some well-known, as well as lesser known, authors while blending in some of his own work to help the students jump start a writing career through the written word and photography. He has published seven books in the past two years including a book on Jim Comstock due out in November.  This book will be his 19th overall book on history, coal, veterans and photography.

    The cost for the class is $50, and pre-registration is required by Friday, November 3.

    New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

    For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469vstone@newriver.edu.

    New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostThe Humane Society of Raleigh County will host its Annual Howloween Event for the Community
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives