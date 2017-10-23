New River CTC offers class to help aspiring writers

Advertisement



SUMMERSVILLE- New River Community and Technical College is offering a “My Life in Words and Pictures” class taught by Mark Romano on Monday, November 6 and Thursday, November 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Nicholas County Campus, Summersville.

Romano will examine the work of some well-known, as well as lesser known, authors while blending in some of his own work to help the students jump start a writing career through the written word and photography. He has published seven books in the past two years including a book on Jim Comstock due out in November. This book will be his 19th overall book on history, coal, veterans and photography.

The cost for the class is $50, and pre-registration is required by Friday, November 3.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).

