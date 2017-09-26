New River CTC offering CDL class

Advertisement



GHENT, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – A new Class A CDL class will begin Monday, October 2 at New River Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center, 527 Odd Rd., Ghent.

“It’s rare for us to have openings for the class, as there is normally a waitlist,” Program Specialist Gloria Kincaid explained. “This is a great program for those looking to train for a new career as there is a high demand for Class A CDL drivers.”

The six-week course provides 180 contact hours of training to prepare students to pass the written and driving tests at a state examination site. The class is held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Preregistration is required as limited seating is available.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about workforce classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville), and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).

