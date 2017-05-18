New River CTC holds registration day events and program interest meetings

BEAVER, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – New River Community and Technical College is holding Registration Day events in June at the college’s campuses in Beaver, Lewisburg, Princeton and Summersville, and the Emergency Medical Services Program is having interest meetings.

The registration events give current students an opportunity to register for fall classes and give new students a chance to take their first steps regarding admissions. Admissions, financial aid and Student Success Center representatives will be on hand to assist students.

Registration Day events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following New River CTC locations: Greenbrier Valley Campus, Lewisburg, Thursday, June 1; Raleigh County Campus, Beaver, Monday, June 5; Mercer County Campus, Princeton, Tuesday, June 6 and Nicholas County Campus, Summersville, Wednesday, June 7.

Those interested in New River CTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services can meet program faculty and learn about the program during Open Houses at the campus in Beaver on Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8 at 3 p.m. The 60-credit hour program prepares students for in-demand positions ranging from emergency medical technicians to park ranger/search and rescue to overseas paramedics.

For additional information on upcoming events or to learn more about degree and certificate programs, call 866-349-3739 or email admissions@newriver.edu.

Related

Comments

comments